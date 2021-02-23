Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.60 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Zano has traded 69.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $12.60 million and $160,261.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,620.49 or 0.99575006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00040897 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.34 or 0.00471183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.45 or 0.00791351 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00289108 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00124355 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007437 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,554,097 coins and its circulating supply is 10,524,597 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

