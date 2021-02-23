Zap (ZAP) Price Down 38.7% Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Zap has a total market capitalization of $47.28 million and $2.49 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00051530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.38 or 0.00725320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00031292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00037366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.92 or 0.04363621 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

