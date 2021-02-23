Zcash (ZEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Billion

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $119.29 or 0.00252894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $1.50 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00108555 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001165 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,194,400 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

