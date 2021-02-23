ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.84 million and $33,534.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00252434 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00107880 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00054840 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,124,221 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.