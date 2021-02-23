Zcoin Price Tops $4.23 on Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,400.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.17 or 0.03240409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.01 or 0.00359153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.59 or 0.01066646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.36 or 0.00431258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.00382889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00256322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.