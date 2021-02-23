Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CAO Sells $473,926.70 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $492.06. 17,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.88. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $494.91. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after buying an additional 117,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

