Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Frank Blaise Modruson Sells 2,193 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,486.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,454.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $492.06. 17,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $494.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

