Zeepin Market Capitalization Reaches $268,704.14 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $268,704.14 and approximately $58,931.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00467809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00070475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00079084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00490254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00072984 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.