ZEON (ZEON) Hits Market Cap of $18.43 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and $329,977.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.34 or 0.00726330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00037085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,141.17 or 0.04451823 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

