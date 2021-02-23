Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $44,237.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00254097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00106821 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055068 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001224 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 242.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,687,415 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

