Zetacoin Price Reaches $0.0010 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $166,729.56 and approximately $8,560.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,045.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.32 or 0.01033034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00381151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003806 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005575 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,512,636 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

