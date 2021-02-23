ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 81.1% Higher Over Last Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $309,332.84 and approximately $572.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 81.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00728024 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00032250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00037579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003448 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.