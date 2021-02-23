Zilla Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $183,468.75 and $12,382.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilla has traded down 31% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00704098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,059.83 or 0.04346872 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars.

