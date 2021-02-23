Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) versus WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Head to Head Contrast

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and WSFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.25 billion 2.70 $816.00 million $4.33 12.32 WSFS Financial $709.20 million 3.33 $148.81 million $3.74 12.54

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 14.58% 6.79% 0.65% WSFS Financial 13.83% 4.91% 0.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of WSFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and WSFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 11 5 1 2.33 WSFS Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus price target of $43.59, suggesting a potential downside of 18.31%. WSFS Financial has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.19%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than WSFS Financial.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats WSFS Financial on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 434 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 118 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 55 in Pennsylvania, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

