ZKSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $99.47 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One ZKSwap token can currently be bought for $8.26 or 0.00017141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 240.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $661.12 million and $99.47 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.91 or 0.00454072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00067858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078323 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 155.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.84 or 0.00489170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00070849 BTC.

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

