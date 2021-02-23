Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Buys $1,249,921.20 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average of $161.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

