ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) Stock Price Down 25%

ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) shares were down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 110,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 355,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

About ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc, an online travel company, provides business and leisure travelers with tools and information to research, plan, book, and experience travel and destination services. It offers travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its transaction-based websites.

