ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

ZI traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.50. 32,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $5,790,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $9,225,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $511,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

