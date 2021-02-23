ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $5,790,042.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $5,202,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.