ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $58.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $7,361,641.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

