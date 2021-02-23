ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $57.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price raised by Barclays from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $7,361,641.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $784,540.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

