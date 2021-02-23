ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ZOZO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZOZO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZOZO in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised ZOZO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

