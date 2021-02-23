ZPER (ZPR) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $23.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZPER has traded up 116.5% against the dollar. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

