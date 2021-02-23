Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.38.
ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.
In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $213.45 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -239.83 and a beta of 0.79.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
