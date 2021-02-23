Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.38.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $213.45 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -239.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

