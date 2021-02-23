Zuflo Coin Reaches Market Cap of $71,126.84 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $71,126.84 and approximately $13,616.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.33 or 0.00735945 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00037287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.06 or 0.04603264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

ZFL is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

Zuflo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

