Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 257.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,086 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Zuora worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Zuora by 11.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $104,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,343 over the last three months. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

