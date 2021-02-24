-$0.05 EPS Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Aspen Group posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $235.17 million, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

In other Aspen Group news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $176,372.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,422,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 554.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 273.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 96,728 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

