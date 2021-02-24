$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. GrowGeneration reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

A number of research firms have commented on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. 1,901,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,834. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.60 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after buying an additional 679,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 468,034 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

