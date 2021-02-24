-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,923 shares of company stock valued at $112,120. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDRA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

