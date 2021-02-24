$0.14 EPS Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Southwestern Energy posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 14,648,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,983,436. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.