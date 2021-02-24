$0.15 EPS Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. Orthofix Medical posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

OFIX stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

