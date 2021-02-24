$0.20 EPS Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.43. Antero Resources reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after buying an additional 2,272,128 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. 8,527,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,812,760. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

