$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $407,146.77. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,416 shares of company stock worth $3,247,694. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 32.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,902,000 after acquiring an additional 728,403 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,617,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,928,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.