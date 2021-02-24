$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Griffon reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of GFF traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. 213,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,267. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Griffon has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Griffon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 109,650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Griffon by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

