$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of OMAB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. 37,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,014. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $14,387,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

