$0.44 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 1,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after buying an additional 389,936 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after buying an additional 90,320 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,531,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

