$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. Thomson Reuters posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 37,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

TRI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,630. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

