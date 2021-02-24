$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Commvault Systems posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. 2,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,868. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $72.33.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,745 shares of company stock worth $1,629,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after acquiring an additional 156,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 212,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.