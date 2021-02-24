$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. AECOM posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AECOM.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AECOM by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 22.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 87,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.78. 19,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AECOM (ACM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.