$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.70. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris stock traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,710. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

