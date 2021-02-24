-$0.72 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have commented on NKTR. Benchmark downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. 831,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,694. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.