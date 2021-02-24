-$0.72 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have commented on NKTR. Benchmark downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. 831,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,694. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

