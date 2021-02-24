$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,083. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,156. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

