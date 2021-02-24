$0.89 EPS Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,946,000 after purchasing an additional 358,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after buying an additional 139,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 382,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 124,626 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAH stock traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 577,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $49.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

