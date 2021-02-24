0Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.03 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $29.03 million and approximately $402,540.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00035844 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

