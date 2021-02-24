$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.16. The Timken posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Timken.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at $23,754,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,379 shares of company stock worth $6,262,724. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,025,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the third quarter worth $4,512,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $15,144,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the third quarter worth $221,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKR traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.43. 549,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $86.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.