$1.47 EPS Expected for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings. CoreLogic posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreLogic.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

CLGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter worth about $156,602,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 150.0% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,010,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 304.6% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth $69,834,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 493.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after acquiring an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGX opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. CoreLogic has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreLogic (CLGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.