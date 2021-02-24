$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.39. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,602,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,579,783. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

