$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will report $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. NGL Energy Partners posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 395,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,543 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 370,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGL opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

