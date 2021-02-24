$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $87.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.