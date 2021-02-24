$100.46 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report $100.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $84.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $390.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.38 million to $394.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $400.09 million, with estimates ranging from $398.28 million to $401.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney sold 5,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,763 shares of company stock worth $1,247,588. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $49.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

